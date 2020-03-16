MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is expected to give an update to citizens at 3 p.m. today regarding changes caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
FOX10 News will air the entire press conference live on air, on FOX10tv.com and the FOX10 News app and on our social media platforms.
As of now, all public events have been cancelled through April 6.
City services such as fire-rescue and police will continue as normal.
Mobile City Council meetings will also go as planned, but city leaders urge citizens to stay home and watch the meetings online.
Senior and community centers will be closed starting today.
Meal pick-up and delivery will still be available, but on a specific schedule.
