MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking Mobile’s City Council to create a program called “Ignite Mobile” to help small businesses that are still ordered shut by the State of Alabama.
Mayor Stimpson wants to fund the program with $500,000. Individual grants are set to range from $1,500 to $2,500 per business.
Small businesses that were allowed to reopen Thursday, April 30th at 5 p.m. do not appear to be eligible for the grant, but not every business can get one.
Bridgette Jerkins who owns “Royal Barbers” in Downtown Mobile says she cannot get a grant because in the 30 plus days her shop has been closed she has gotten a $600 unemployment check, but she is not sure she will get another.
“I guess in a way I’m lucky I got 600, but then again 1500 would be a lot better,” she said.
It has been a tough month for Jerkins already. At first, she thought she could get a grant until she read the fine print.
“It’s hard waiting,” she said. “It’s hard sitting here being patient because I really really just want to scream very very loud and run out and cut hair and make a living.”
The goal of the “Ignite Mobile” grant program, which still needs city council approval, is to get help quickly to the businesses still closed in the latest health order. Specifically, ones that have not gotten any government assistance.
“This was only a holdover to try and get them to that point in time so that they didn’t feel like they had to defy the governor’s order and open up,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
Back outside a closed Royal Barbers, while Jerkins cannot get the $1,500 to $2,500 grant she hopes it can help others.
“I really pray that they will push this through for everyone else that hasn’t received anything yet,” she said.
While the program has not been officially approved yet, the city plans to open up applications starting Tuesday.
According to the “Ignite Mobile” document, eligible businesses include the following:
Entertainment venues:
1. Night clubs
2. Bowling alleys
3. Concert venues
4. Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
5. Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
6. Indoor children’s play areas
7. Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic Facilities:
8. Fitness centers and commercial gyms
9. Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
10. Yoga, barre, and spin facilities
Close-contact Service Providers:
11. Barber shops
12. Hair salons
13. Waxing salons
14. Threading salons
15. Nail salons and spas
16. Body art facilities and tattoo services
17. Tanning salons
18. Massage therapy establishments and services
ii) Be a for-profit business;
iii) Have had an average payroll of 25 employees or less during the past 365 days;
iv) Have not received payment under the Payroll Protection Plan (“PPP”);
v) Have not received unemployment compensation as a sole proprietorship or otherwise;
vi) Hold a current and valid City of Mobile business license and be current on all City of Mobile taxes and fees as of March 1, 2020;
vii) Have their principal place of business within the Mobile city limits.
viii) Confirm negative business impacts due to COVID-19.
