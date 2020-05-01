MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking Mobile’s City Council to create a program called “Ignite Mobile” to help small businesses that are still ordered shut by the State of Alabama.

Mayor Stimpson wants to fund the program with $500,000. Individual grants are set to range from $1,500 to $2,500 per business.

Small businesses that were allowed to reopen Thursday, April 30th at 5 p.m. do not appear to be eligible for the grant, but not every business can get one.

Bridgette Jerkins who owns “Royal Barbers” in Downtown Mobile says she cannot get a grant because in the 30 plus days her shop has been closed she has gotten a $600 unemployment check, but she is not sure she will get another.

“I guess in a way I’m lucky I got 600, but then again 1500 would be a lot better,” she said.

It has been a tough month for Jerkins already. At first, she thought she could get a grant until she read the fine print.

“It’s hard waiting,” she said. “It’s hard sitting here being patient because I really really just want to scream very very loud and run out and cut hair and make a living.”

The goal of the “Ignite Mobile” grant program, which still needs city council approval, is to get help quickly to the businesses still closed in the latest health order. Specifically, ones that have not gotten any government assistance.

“This was only a holdover to try and get them to that point in time so that they didn’t feel like they had to defy the governor’s order and open up,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Back outside a closed Royal Barbers, while Jerkins cannot get the $1,500 to $2,500 grant she hopes it can help others.

“I really pray that they will push this through for everyone else that hasn’t received anything yet,” she said.

While the program has not been officially approved yet, the city plans to open up applications starting Tuesday.

According to the “Ignite Mobile” document, eligible businesses include the following: