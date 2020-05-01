Stimpson letter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Many businesses across Alabama are reopening today, but some are still waiting for Gov. Kay Ivey to give the green light.

Businesses such as beauty parlors, nail salons and barber shops are still out of work under the governor's order.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson sent a letter this week to Ivey on behalf of several Alabama mayors in hopes she will address a timeline for reopening those businesses.

He wrote in part, "Our suggestion is to work with the Alabama Board of Cosmetology to set the standards for the safe reopening in order to protect the health of the clients, the cosmetologists and barbers."

Stimpson also mentions restaurants owners also need certainty about reopening for dine-in eating.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.