MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Many businesses across Alabama are reopening today, but some are still waiting for Gov. Kay Ivey to give the green light.
Businesses such as beauty parlors, nail salons and barber shops are still out of work under the governor's order.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson sent a letter this week to Ivey on behalf of several Alabama mayors in hopes she will address a timeline for reopening those businesses.
He wrote in part, "Our suggestion is to work with the Alabama Board of Cosmetology to set the standards for the safe reopening in order to protect the health of the clients, the cosmetologists and barbers."
Stimpson also mentions restaurants owners also need certainty about reopening for dine-in eating.
