MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Recovery from COVID-19 is different for every patient. A local woman spent more than two months hospitalized at Infirmary Health -- more than half that time on a ventilator.

Karen Parker is a SICU nurse at Infirmary Health and came close to dying from the virus.

"Close only counts in hand grenades and horse shoes and I'm here still," said Karen.

The 53-year-old mother of four was diagnosed on April 3rd and went to the hospital that same night at her husband's urging after her oxygen levels plunged to dangerously low levels.

"He did a spot check on me that night before we went to the bed... And I think he said it was 78, 77... And he said we need to go to the hospital for a while. And I just knew that was the last time I was going to see him for a while," recalled Karen.

Days later she was placed in a coma and put on a ventilator after her condition worsened. At home, the entire family had also come down with COVID-19 but have all since recovered.

"The toughest part for us is she was up at the hospital and we couldn't be there with her. It felt like pretty much -- half of me is missing," said Henry Parker, Karen's husband.

But Karen says she wasn't alone. Even though she was asleep, Karen says she felt the flood of prayers.

"When people tell you -- they heard the prayers -- yeah yeah... I heard the prayers and I felt the dreams and it was wonderful and that kept me company," said Karen.

Some of those prayers came from the doctors and nurses she works with.

"They had done pretty much everything they could think of and it was purely at that point up to her," said Henry.

A fighter by nature -- Karen didn't give up. Her condition took a turn for the better. To slowly ease her off the ventilator she had a tracheotomy put in. She recalls waking up and not being able to speak.

"The next time I woke up I'm in a different room with all of these people with respirators on and I'm thinking I'm in an alien movie of some sort... and I was like oh... I go to sleep for a couple of days and you all look like this. And that's when I'm told -- no it's been about five weeks... I'm like good to know," said Karen.

She would spend another four weeks in the hospital before being released to go home on June 25th after a total of 83 days.

Still on oxygen, Karen continues to do physical therapy and while she's determined to return to work -- her biggest goal is to be done with the walker by March for her son's wedding.

"My goal is to not have anything in front of me except for my son as we are walking down the aisle because it's his wedding. We're going to get there, but I've got to actually understand it's going to take a little bit of time and it's not fun. I pray no one has to go through it but if you do -- you can come through it," said Karen. "I had so many amazing doctors and nurses help me get through this. I couldn't have asked for a better team."