MOBILE, (Ala.) – A nursing home on Navco Road has eight cases of the novel coronavirus, including six residents, the facility said Tuesday.

In response to questions from FOX10 News, officials at Crowne Health Care of Mobile said the facility has taken steps to prevent further spread of the deadly disease.

“We notified the Mobile County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health of these cases,” Crowne Health Care of Mobile administrator Julie Doughan said in a statement. “We have informed the families of our residents and our staff members.”

Doughan said the six infected residents are being treated at an area hospital. She said the two staffers are receiving “appropriate medical care” and are not working.

Around the world, nursing home residents – because of their age and underlying health problems – have proved to be among the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients.

“For several weeks, Crowne Health Care of Mobile has restricted visitation and implemented infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” Doughan said in her statement. “The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority. I appreciate the understanding and patience of the families with loved ones in our care as we do our very best to ensure the well-being of our residents.”

Doughan also thanked the “dedicated employees who are going above and beyond to protect and care for our residents.”

The Mobile County Health Department previously had announced that it was investigating “clusters” of respiratory illnesses, including one long-term care facility, although it did not identify it.

Rendi Murphree, director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, told FOX10 News that the department has no plans to do widespread coronavirus testing of nursing homes and assisted living centers.

“Each facility is handling their own residents in consultation with public health as needed,” she told FOX10 News.

Brandon Farmer, president and CEO of the Alabama Nursing Home Association, reported Monday that 31 facilities in 17 Alabama counties had COVID-19 cases involving staff, residents or both. The locations range urban settings to rural environs.

“I predict the number of nursing homes with cases will grow as more tests are administered and the results are returned,” he said in a prepared statement. As previously stated, the delays in receiving test kits and test results are beyond our control yet places our residents and employees at great risk.”

Farmer added that the organization’s members have taken the coronavirus seriously from the start.

“Most restricted or stopped visitation and began screening employees before state and federal government agencies required it,” he stated. “They continue to practice infection control guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate residents who test positive or are believed to have been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive.”

Crowne Health Care runs skilled-nursing facilities, assisted living centers and rehabilitation centers throughout the state.

The facility on Navco Road is licensed for 174 beds and provides skilled nursing care, physical rehabilitation, long-term care and “memory care” for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to its website.

As of Tuesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 176 confirmed cases in Mobile County, and more than 2,000 statewide.

Special correspondent Bob Grip contributed to this report.