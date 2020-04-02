MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is a waiting game in the City of Mobile.

“We'll pull those triggers when we think it's the right time to do that,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

City officials and county health leaders are holding off on a mandatory curfew and shelter in place order despite multiple cities in Alabama already putting at least one of them in place.

“It is an ongoing discussion every day,” said Dr. Laura Cepeda with the Mobile County Health Department. “We're in talks with the mayor, of course. I mean, that's not a decision that we would make in isolation.”

On Thursday, the City of Jackson and Chickasaw implemented a curfew. Their decision not swaying Mayor Stimpson.

“Makes me wonder why they did it, but we're still monitoring what we're doing to try to make our decision,” Stimpson said.

According to the latest estimates from doctors, there is expected to be a surge in cases in mid-April in Southern Alabama with a peak sometime in May.

“For everyone who thinks that everything should be completely shut down there is somebody who thinks that everything should be completely opened up,” Dr. Cepeda said.

The question is what would a shelter in place look like in Mobile if one becomes necessary. On Thursday afternoon Stimpson was not willing to provide details.

“Dale is trying to pin me down on some of the specifics of what would be different and dale I'm not going to let you do that,” he said. “You know, when we're ready, we will tell you.”