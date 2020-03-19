The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be providing prepared meals for youth in the city.
Meals will be distributed at 13 community centers on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The centers will provide one meal for dinner and another meal to take and eat the following day.
The locations are below:
- Dotch Community Center
- 3100 Bank Ave.
- 251.452.9856
- Figures Park & Center
- 666 Donald St.
- 251.452.4052
- Harmon-Thomas Park & Center
- 1161 Belfast St.
- 251.470.7752
- Hope Community Center
- 850 Edwards St.
- 251.456.7639
- Rickarby Park & Center
- 550 Rickarby St.
- 251.470.7750
- Seals Park & Center
- 540 Texas St.
- 251.438.7498
- Springhill Recreation Center
- 1151 Spring Hill Ave.
- 251.438.7415
- Sullivan Park & Center
- 351 N Catherine St.
- 251.438.7282
- Laun Park & Center
- 5401 Windmill Dr.
- 251.661.6541
- Hillsdale Park & Center
- 6024 Lorma Rd.
- 251.344.0341
- Stotts Park & Center
- 2150 Demetropolis Rd
- 251.666.4955
- Mitternight Park
- 5310 Colonial Oaks Dr.
- 251. 344.7275
- Taylor Park & Center
- 1050 Baltimore St
- 251. 438.7340
