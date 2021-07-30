MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With school bells set to start ringing throughout South Alabama in just weeks, there is a growing debate on whether a mask should be mandatory at the start of the year.

“The virus is contagious, it’s spreading more, that’s what people say anyway, it’s on the rise,” said parent April Thomas.

Thomas says her kids will be wearing a mask, but she does not think it should be mandatory.

“It’s up to the parents I believe, I mean I don’t want my kids getting it, I don’t want to get it,” she said.

But those on the frontline of the pandemic say the delta variant has changed everything because vaccination rates are low in Alabama and not all kids are eligible.

“We’re crazy busy in the office and fielding a lot of phone calls because of it and because this variant is so very contagious,” said Dr. Nina Ford Johnson, a pediatrician and President of the Medical Society of Mobile County. “I don’t think we have any other option but to mandate masks.”

Dr. Ford Johnson says while the new variant can easily spread, she believes a mask would help reduce cases.

“Most of the time with children they do well, but there have been cases where we have had to send our children to the hospital because of that and so it does help,” she said.

The Baldwin County School District changed their masking stance Thursday and parents were not happy. Some showed up at a specially called board meeting and made their concerns known.

“They were all signed up to start school -- but I’ll be withdrawing them if they are going to be forcing them to wear masks,” said Savana Lee. “I will never go along with that again."

In Alabama’s largest school district, a mask is not required, but they are strongly recommended.

Mobile County Schools says they have a number of other measures in place to keep students safe, like social distancing, enhanced cleaning and having a nurse assigned to each school.

Parents on this side of the Bay hope they have a choice on the issue.

“I don’t personally think masks are any need in the schools,” said Penny Geiger.

“I don’t think it’s necessary for kids under 12 like her, it bothers her because she can’t wear a mask all day,” said Gerald Poiroux.

One of the reasons Baldwin County made a mask mandatory is because more kids are going to the hospital with COVID.

We reached out to some local hospitals on Friday to get some numbers, but we never heard back.