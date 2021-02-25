MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – For now, the COVID-19 vaccines are voluntary, but that eventually could change for first responders, according to Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber.

Barber stressed that no decisions have been made and likely would not for some time. But in a recent interview with FOX10 News, he raised the possibility. He noted that police and fire-rescue workers come in frequent close contact with the public.

“Which outweighs? You know, the right of the officer to decline the vaccination or the paramedics to decline the vaccination, versus the right of a patient not to be exposed to somebody who could potentially be carrying the virus?” he said. “So, it’s a big question – not something that we have to deal with right now.”

Currently, vaccine supply remains so much below demand that officials say it would be counterproductive to try to force employees to get vaccinated.

But participation among first responders, who have been eligible since the vaccines first came out late last year, has lagged well behind what experts contend is necessary for “herd immunity.”

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says only about a quarter of his employees have been vaccinated, although he adds it’s closer to 90 percent among his command staff. Roughly 20 percent to 25 percent of public safety workers have had the virus and have some natural immunity, officials said.

Battiste said he finds reluctance greatest among younger officers.

“We’re encouraging you to do it,” he said. “And so, we’re going to continue to do that. I think it’s important that as vaccines become available and the men and women of the department can get them, I would encourage them to get them.”

At some point, Mobile officials might do more than encourage.

Barber said as many as half of police officers and fire-rescue personnel have indicated that don’t want the vaccine. Getting the vaccine doesn’t just protect them, however. It also potentially protects the public they interact with.

“We’ll deal more with medical personnel and first responders later on,” he said. “Is that gonna to be required in order – because they are in constant contact with patients and the public. And is there a duty somewhere in there to make sure that they are not carriers of the virus?”

Some legal scholars argue that it would be illegal for governments to mandate the vaccines as long as they are operating under what is know as “emergency use authorization” from the Food and Drug Administration.

“If government tried, states, localities, tried to mandate it now, it would be legally questionable, because there isn’t a full approval,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University who co-authored a paper on the issue.

Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said making the vaccine mandatory would be problematic.

“A lot of us would have concern about a requirement for a vaccine that’s not yet even fully approved. … The state health department has no intentions of mandating vaccination for anyone,” he said. “The state health department does not mandate vaccination for anyone.”

Gostin, who also is director of the World Health Organization Center on Global Health, said that could change in a few months if the vaccine manufacturers, as expected, move to convert to full approvals.

“At that point, I think it would be lawful for states and localities to mandate the vaccine,” he said. “That doesn’t mean they should, but it means that they legally could.”

Battiste said not all of his employees who have held off on the vaccine are hard opponents. Some had legitimate questions, he said, such the impact the vaccine might have on their plans to start a family. Others simply wanted to wait and see, he said.

“Originally, they didn’t want to be vaccinated,” he said. “Some of it has been when they made up their mind they wanted to be vaccinated access to vaccination has not been there. So, we’re still moving in the right direction.”

Gostin said private employers likely have more leeway in requiring their own employees to get vaccinated even before the products that full approval.

Still, most indications are that companies are reluctant to lay down those mandates. A survey this month by the employment law firm Littler suggested just one half of 1 percent of companies mandate the vaccine for all employees. Even after full FDA approval, just 6 percent said they plan to make the vaccine mandatory.

Some companies appear to be turning instead to incentives. Publix this week announced it would give $125 gift cards to employees to who signed up to be inoculated.

As for Mobile police and paramedics, Barber said “discussions have been ongoing” for some time. He said any decision would be a collaborative effort involving city officials and health care professionals.

“That question keeps popping up,” he said. “But we’re nowhere near the point to where we have extra vaccine to require that. There’s too many people voluntarily wanting and needing it that we’re really just not there yet.”