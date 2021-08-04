MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile said it will be restarting drive-through vaccinations at the Civic Center next week.
The shots have been offered there since January, but as few people wanted them recently, the city had gone to having the clinic at the Expo Hall.
The area is getting set back up for the drive-through shots once again. More information is available on the USA Health website.
