MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s new Safer at Home order has a small but important change for restaurants and bars – a relaxation of seating limits imposed last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, no more than six people could sit at a table. Starting Friday evening, there will be no limits, although establishments will have to continue to have partitions or keep tables spaced 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing.

Restaurant owners in downtown Mobile said the change was a small but important step they hopes puts them on the road to normalcy.

David Rasp, who owns Heroes Sports Bar & Grille on Dauphin Street, said it will not be a “radical improvement” but does remove one more headache for restaurateurs.

“Sometimes it has been cumbersome to deal with the seating restriction of eight people at a particular table,” he said “We’ve had sometimes a group of 10 or 12. And, you know, we've had to put them at, you know, six at one table and six of the other for example, so it will be a little bit better a little less cumbersome, I guess.”

Rasp said the requirement that tables be spaced 6 feet apart has meant blocking off tables inside his downtown location.

“In our West Mobile location, we literally removed tables from the floor,” he said.

Roosters owner Frankie Little said he adapted to dining restrictions by taking away seating at his bar and moving more diners outdoors. Even if those restrictions went away, he says he wouldn’t necessarily go back to the way they were. The same goes for masks, which the state will not mandate after April 9. He said he was going to continue to require face coverings for his employees even if Ivey lifted them on Thursday.

“I’m gonna kind of stick with it for a while and see what happens, you know?” he said. “Eventually, we will put our barstools back and eventually we’ll go back to, you know, normal but it's not gonna be today or tomorrow. It’s not like a light switch.”

Little said he wants to assess what the overall COVID-19 environment is like in April before making a long-term decision.

“We want to make sure the numbers are going down to a significant amount for an extended period of time before we just jimp right ack into, ‘Hey, everything’s back to normal,’” he said.

Rasp said it has been extremely challenging year for an industry that operates at tight margins even in normal times. But he said new regulations are only part of the issue. He noted that his other downtown restaurant, The Royal Scam, has been closed since March of last year mostly because of a fall-off in customers caused by so many downtown workers working from home and a steep reduction in hotel guests. He said he hopes to reopen the eatery.

“Some of the things that will hopefully help us moving forward are beautify spring weather, warmer weather, and the ability ability for people to sit outside,” he said. “That’s a great help for us. But again, from a financial circumstance, we are definitely looking forward to a time when the seating limitations, both in terms of capacity and spacing can be lifted.”

Fairhope resident David Kaplan was enjoying lunch at Heroes on Thursday. He said he largely has avoided restaurants but now is fully vaccinated. He praised Ivey for keeping the mask mandate a little longer.

“I think that’s very brave and the right thing for her to do,” he said. “I’m sure she’s under pressure to open up businesses, but she knows that the masks help keep other people safe. And I think it’s a very good compromise. I’m impressed.”

Rendi Murphree, director of the Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services at the Mobile County Health Department, backed the governor’s decision to keep the mask order in place.

“This is great progress,” she said, alluding to the dramatic drop in hospitalizations and infections over the past several weeks. “But it is not success.”

Opinions remained split among Mobile residents, however.

“We’re still in the infancy of this virus,” said Kathryn Joyce, a Mobile resident who argued that the governor should have kept open the option of extending to requirement again in April. “You know, it’s winning. … There’s a lot of stubborn people.”

But Mobile resident Alice Murphy said rescinding the mandate is long overdue.

“The mask mandate has been extended far too long,” he said. “I think that’ it’s impeding businesses and the way people are treating each other. And it’s become more of a political issue than it’s become and actual health issue.”