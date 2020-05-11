MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – On Monday restaurants in Mobile had to dust off the tables for the first time in nearly two months as they were finally given the green light to open their doors and serve dine-in customers.

At Loda Bier Garten in Downtown Mobile it is a reopening with a lot more rules and regulations like required masks and extra cleaning, but what is important they are open.

“Our guests right now are probably getting better service than they’ve ever gotten at any restaurant just simply because every staff member at every restaurant has been missing serving people,” said Loda Bier Garten Owner Matthew Golden.

At points on Monday the restaurant was filled to the new 50% capacity limit.

For Golden it is good to see, but that may not be enough for long.

“We already operate on such small margins as it is,” he said. “So, when you tell us we can do 50 we’re grateful, don’t get me wrong, very grateful and very eager in a very responsible way to get it back to what is normal.”

For customers they are glad to be out and enjoying food at a restaurant.

“Oh, I’m so excited, we’ve been so bored at home,” said Gracie Hunt. “We’ve been waiting for this for so long.”

“It definitely feels great to be able to go out to restaurants again, at least in an outdoor setting,” said Brandon Black.