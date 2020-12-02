MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An infectious disease expert on Monday sounded the alarm about overcrowded intensive care units in Mobile because of COVID-19, but local health officials say they can handle the load – for now.

The comment came from Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in a discussion with reporters about intensive care units.

“We are not even in the post-Thanksgiving surge yet,” she said. “And when you look at Mobile County, for example, our beds availability for ICU beds is minus-four, meaning we don’t have any beds in Mobile County.”

A spokeswoman for UAB could not immediately say Wednesday what Marrazzo’s source was.,

Mobile-area hospital officials expressed concern over the trend, even if they are not quite ready to hit the panic button.

Mobile county Health Department spokesman Mark Bryant told FOX19 News that it is not unusual for hospitals to make additional space internally when capacity gets tight.

Gary Mans, a spokesman for the University of South Alabama Health System, told FOX10 News that admissions are rising.

“In our unique role for our region, USA Health provides a significant number of specialized services,” he said in a statement. “This often results in our facilities being at or near capacity on a regular basis.”

Mobile County hospitals are not at the hospitalization peak they hit over the summer, when they had a high of 210 coronavirus patients. That compares with 122 in Wednesday’s report.

Mike Burke, a spokesman for the company that owns Providence Hospital, pointed out that ICU numbers change daily.

“Like other Alabama hospitals, Ascension Providence has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients in the last several weeks,” he said in a statement. “If the trend continues, we could soon reach out highest level of COVID-19 inpatients since August.”

Bure reiterated longstanding advice for slowing the spread of the virus – wearing masks, maintaining physical distance form other people and frequent hand-washing.

Infirmary Health, which owns hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin County, maintains it is capable of handling current patient levels and often accepts transfers from other facilities.

“Through the teamwork of our physicians, nurses and hospital leadership, our facilities remain capable to treat all patients, regardless of diagnosis,” spokeswoman Hannah Peterson said in a prepared statement.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported that the statewide hospitalization rate had hit a new all-time high.