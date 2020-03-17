MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile County school system on Tuesday evening announced 66 sites that will host lunch giveaways during the coronavirus-imposed break.
The lunch program will begin Thursday. Students can get boxed lunches, free of charge, at the following locations:
North Zone
- Baker High School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Causey Middle School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Collier Elementary School: 9:45 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.
- Tanner-Williams Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Vigor High School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Robbins Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Chastang-Fournier K-8 School: 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
- Grant Elementary School: 10:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Taylor-White Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Semmes Community Center: 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Turner Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Blount High School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Indian Springs Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Collins-Rhodes Elementary School: 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
- Whitley Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mobile County Training School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Mobile County K-8 School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lott Middle School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- McDavid-Jones Elementary School: 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
- Citronelle Elementary School: 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
- Calcedeaver Elementary School: 10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.
South Zone
- Grand-Bay Middle School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Castlen Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Breitling Elementary School: 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
- Bryant High School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dixon Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Freewater: 9:25 to 9:45 a.m.
- Alba Middle School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dauphin Island Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Hollinger’s Island Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- B.C. Rain High School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Gilliard Elementary: 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
- Pillans Middle School: 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
- Maryvale Elementary School: 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
- Dodge Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Denton/Davidson: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Burns Middle School: 9:35 a.m. 9:55 a.m.
- Shepard Elementary School: 10:25 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Hankins Middle School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Davis Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Theodore High School: 9:25 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
- Burroughs Elementary School: 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
Central Zone
- Craighead Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hall Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Williamson High School: 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
- Leinkauf Elementary School: 10:25 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Morningside Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eichold-Mertz Magnet School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Evans Special School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Will Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Clark-Shaw Magnet School: 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
- Dickson Elementary School: 10:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Spencer-Westlawn Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Old Shell Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Phillips Preparatory School: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Austin Elementary School: 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
- Holloway Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- LeFlore High School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Just 4 Developmental Laboratory: 9 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.
- Washington Middle School: 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
- Calloway-Smith Middle School: 10:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Howard Elementary School: 10:45 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.
- Forest Hill Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Scarborough Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 9: 20 a.m.
- Orchard Elementary School: 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.
