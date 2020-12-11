MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama is in the midst of the worst COVID-19 hospitalization crunch it has faced since the beginning of the pandemic.

But one large metro area so fare has avoided the worst – Mobile.

“I’d like to that it’s, you know, community coming together to protect people who are most vulnerable,” Mobile County Health Department epidemiologist Rendi Murphree said during her briefing Friday.

While the explanation remains uncertain, the numbers are clear. Statewide, more than 2,000 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, about 34 percent above the previous peak of 1,613 on Aug. 6.

Mobile, meanwhile, had 115 hospitalizations Thursday. That actually is slightly less than it was at the beginning of the week and about half of the 232 who were hospitalized Aug. 11.

“Mobile’s interesting. Mobile, as you point out, really did reach very high numbers much earlier in the year. But the numbers went and got down.,” said Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “In fact, Mobile numbers in mid-September, you were down to 66 patients in hospital. Yesterday, you’re back over, you still are over 100 now. You’re about 115, I think from yesterday in Mobile hospitals. And so there are increases, but it is not like the almost 500 cases we're seeing in Birmingham hospitals.”

Sherri Stroud, a registered nurse of the Springhill Medical Center Incident Command, said in a statement that part of the reason why hospital admissions have lagged in southwest Alabama is that the region is less densely populated that some other parts of the state. She also noted some cities elsewhere served a much wider area.

“However, we are preparing for if our numbers go up,” she said in a statement. “We ask our community to continue to wear masks and reduce large public gatherings, which will assist us in keeping our numbers below summer peak.”

Murphree pointed to several other potential factors. Area nursing homes are seeing fewer cases than they did in the spring. She said those are people mostly likely to require hospitalization. She also speculated that more widely available testing is allowing people to know they are sick sooner. She said the biggest factor may be personal responsibility.

“It's only because of you, that we’re able to slow spread and protect those community members that might require hospitalization if they were to become infected with COVID,” she said.

Williamson said there has been geographic variation since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a function of how much transmission’s going on in the community,” he said. “Now whether Mobilians have followed mask orders better than some other places in the state. Whether it simply represents a lag in spread of the virus, I don’t think we know at this point. You know, all we can say is that you are going up from a lower baseline. You’re not back to your highs, but you’re going in the wrong direction.”

The situation statewide is serious, Williamson said. There never have been more COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There never have been fewer available intensive care unit bets. The state currently has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients hooked up to ventilators.

Despite the unprecedented surge, state officials have not imposed restrictions like banning elective surgeries statewide as happened in the spring.

“Fundamentally, the conditions are different,” Williamson said.

He said there was much more uncertainty about how the virus behaved. There also was a severe shortage of personal protective equipment, he said.

“We’re in a better position,” he said. “We have, obviously, a much better handle of what the spread of the virus was, better than they did early in the pandemic.”

Williamson said the state is in the middle of the predicted post-Thanksgiving case surge. He said that means hospitalizations likely will continue to rise, as well. He predicted the state will cross the 2,200 mark on Monday and cruise past 2,500 by Christmas. After that, Alabama will be in a post-Christmas surge, which Williamson said likely will push hospital admissions even higher.

With hospitalizations comparatively low, he said, Mobile is better-positioned than many other Alabama cities.

“You’d probably still have some opportunity to intervene and potentially lower your case count between now and the first of the year,” he said. “It’s gonna be much harder in places like Birmingham where you have much more widespread disease.”