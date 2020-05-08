In response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s updated Safer-at-Home order:

"The COVID-19 Unified Command is happy to hear that Gov. Ivey will allow many local businesses and community services to restart May 11, with the use of facial protection and physical distancing. In Mobile, we will follow Gov. Ivey’s new order, as we have all previous ones.

Please practice good hygiene and be responsible:

• Wash your hands.

• Maintain a distance of 6 feet between yourself and persons from another household.

• Avoid touching your face.

While these new guidelines relax previous instructions, please remember that the numbers of positive cases and deaths within Mobile County continue climb. If you are over the age of 50 or have underlying medical conditions, you are at increased risk of hospitalization and death if you become infected with COVID-19. Please be aware of this and carefully consider your activities.

Details on Gov. Ivey’s order:

https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/05/GKI-0040-2020-Health-Order-Update-Info-Sheet-Amended-Safer-at-Home-Vertical-FNL.pdf

The emergency order from the State’s Health Officer will go into effect on May 11:

go.usa.gov/xv7Et.

In cooperation with Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Public Health has created these Safer at Home flyers:

Guidelines for Safeguarding All Businesses: go.usa.gov/xv7Cb

Guidelines for Athletic Facilities: go.usa.gov/xv7CD

Guidelines for Close Contact Personal Service Businesses: go.usa.gov/xv7C8

Guidelines for Restaurants and Bars: go.usa.gov/xv7C9

Guidelines for Places of Worship: go.usa.gov/xv7CX"