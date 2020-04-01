MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- We are learning new details about those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobile County, as health leaders announced a second person died from the virus.

The information is not incredibly in depth, but the hope is it paints a picture of who and where people are infected, while at the same time protecting patient privacy.

According to the county health department, 23% of those sick have been hospitalized. 71% are between the ages of 19 and 64, and 40% of positive cases live in one of two zip codes, either 36608 or 36695.

“When we see the highest number of cases, it has the highest number of people who live there,” said Dr. Laura Cepeda with the Mobile County Health Department. “So we're not seeing a cluster among a certain small area.”

In an effort to reduce the spread, starting on Thursday capacity at all grocery and big box retailers in Mobile will be dropping to 40 percent.

“For those who have to go shopping, they're going to find a different experience wherever they go,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

First responders continue to be tested for COVID-19 in Mobile using the antibody blood test. At least 16 are isolating at home awaiting a second test. Nearly all of them have had no symptoms.

“We have nine police officers and seven firefighters that are now showing antibody positive for COVID-19,” said James Barber, Mobile’s Public Safety Director. “So they are still awaiting the PCR test, which is the validation confirmation test of whether or not that virus is actually active.”

As this virus spreads, states across the country are issuing shelter in place orders, including neighboring states like Mississippi, Georgia and Florida. So far nothing in Alabama. Stimpson told FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert on Wednesday he does not think it is necessary to have a shelter in place order at this point.