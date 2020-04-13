downtown mobile

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Monday morning he wasn't ready to talk about when he wants to open Mobile's economy back up.

The mayor spoke on a number of topics by phone to members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Monday morning.

The mayor said there's nothing he can put on the table right now to say we're going to start opening things up on a certain day.

Stimpson said, "I've yet to hear what I thought was something that we should completely embrace.  I don't know that anybody will come up with the crystal clear plan for every community.  But, there are a lot of businesses, in fact, well, almost every business, is really hurting right now.  There is a finite amount of time they can hang on.  Some have already past that point."

The mayor said he's hoping to get ideas from businesses.

On another subject, Stimpson said the state of Alabama has been wanting to set up an auxiliary hospital at the Mobile Convention Center with about 140 beds to start.

It would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.

But Stimpson said doesn't think that's needed right now.

He said he's looking instead at the Waterfront Rescue Mission with about fifty beds.

