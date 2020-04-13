Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Monday morning he wasn't ready to talk about when he wants to open Mobile's economy back up.
The mayor spoke on a number of topics by phone to members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Monday morning.
The mayor said there's nothing he can put on the table right now to say we're going to start opening things up on a certain day.
Stimpson said, "I've yet to hear what I thought was something that we should completely embrace. I don't know that anybody will come up with the crystal clear plan for every community. But, there are a lot of businesses, in fact, well, almost every business, is really hurting right now. There is a finite amount of time they can hang on. Some have already past that point."
The mayor said he's hoping to get ideas from businesses.
On another subject, Stimpson said the state of Alabama has been wanting to set up an auxiliary hospital at the Mobile Convention Center with about 140 beds to start.
It would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.
But Stimpson said doesn't think that's needed right now.
He said he's looking instead at the Waterfront Rescue Mission with about fifty beds.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson says they are starting to discuss the process of when and how to safely…
There is a lot of misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so FOX10 News is letting v…
#COVIDINFO – The latest from investigative reporter Brendan Kirby on the stimulus payments, unemployment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby on Monday tackled more questions …
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the Mobile County Health Department is looking at reducing …
There has been a lot of concern that people with preexisting illnesses are more susceptible …
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Monday morning he wasn't ready to talk about when he wants …
There was a big jump over the weekend in the number of deaths being reported by the state of…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation on Monday directing t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Stimpson said big box stores and grocery stores could so…
Mobile Mayor Stimpson COVID-19 Update for April 13th
Prodisee Pantry announces changes to Mass Emergency Food Distribution due to Highway 31 road construction
SPANISH FORT, Ala. --All Baldwin County families seeking food assistance must now go to Span…
An influential model cited by the White House predicts that coronavirus deaths will come to …
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Don Pijanowski was not surrounded by loved ones when he died.
Despite evidence from infectious disease experts suggesting otherwise, nearly 30% of America…
Scientists are learning more each day about the mysterious novel coronavirus and the symptom…
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
A sailor who tested positive for Covid-19 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died of coronavi…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.