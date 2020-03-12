For Trevor Long, reading news and social media from his hometown of Mobile feels a lot like what he began living through a month ago.
For his fellow Americans, Long offers a glimpse of their possible future.
“It’s pretty alarming, definitely, to watch what happened here slowly happen to the rest of the world, you know?” Long told FOX10 News.
The 28-year-old Enterprise native said he moved to Mobile in 2016 to take a sales job and then jumped at a chance to relocate to China to teach English. He also has taught physical education and coached a sport unfamiliar to most Chinese – American football.
But Long said his life in Nanjing began to change in mid-January when the novel coronavirus started raging in Wuhan, which is about three hours away by high speed train from his city on the eastern coast.
China responded aggressively to the outbreak there, keeping millions of people in their homes around the clock. Authorities never took the same kind of extreme measures in Nanjing, but Long said life definitely changed.
“Basically, every large city in the country was mandatorily – had to be shut down,” he said. “No public gatherings. No restaurants, no large restaurants, everything.”
Long said he was never confined to his home. He said he even has been able travel, visiting Thailand and returning. And he said he has continued to get paid even though he has had to switch to teaching online. That has not been the case with all teachers working at private schools, he said.
But Long added that Nanjing residents have endured disruptions. He said they have not been allowed to leave their apartments without masks. And when they did leave, hardly anything was open.
Videos Long shot show nearly empty streets in Nanjing, a jarring sight for a normally crowded metropolis of more than 8 million people.
Finally, Long said, things are beginning to return to normal. Public parks are open again. Restaurants also have reopened, although most are for takeout only and the dine-in establishments have restrictions limiting the number of people at a table.
China’s harsh measures have yielded results. The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker show the nation has had nearly 90,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. But new cases peaked on Feb. 12, and active cases are at their lowest number since the beginning of February.
Long said he had noticed the improvement in Nanjing.
“My city has been very lucky, I would say. It’s no deaths, documented. And we actually haven't had a case in over 18 days,” he said. “So, we’re in really good shape. So, things are actually starting to get a little better where I live, which is promising.”
Long’s advice to his fellow Americans is to persevere. He said preventing the virus from getting out of control will be worth it even if the disruption is difficult.
“It feels like it’s been way more than one month,” he said. “It really has. Because, once you’re, you’re inside for so long, time just really slows down.”
