MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – People downtown Wednesday said they understand Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s rationale in extending her mask mandate, but that does not mean they like to wear them.
Dominik Harris acknowledged he finds it uncomfortable keeping a mask on for an entire work shift.
“I kind of find it annoying because I’m a cook at the Waffle House, as you see, and it’s kind of hard for me to breathe while I’m cooking, while I’m wearing a mask,” he told FOX10 News.
But Harris said he agrees with Ivey and is willing to do whatever is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Trying to abide by the rules at any cost,” he said.
Ivey and state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris both credited the mask order for a decline in coronavirus cases and falling death and hospitalization rates.
University of South Alabama student Katie Ackerley said she gotten used to masks, which she is required to wear at her job as a restaurant server.
“I mean, I kind of agree with it,” she said. “I’m from Chicago, so it’s very prevalent up there, and I feel, like, even like it may not help, it does help.”
Ackerley said she believes most of her classmates have accepted that masks will a required part of the wardrobe for the foreseeable future.
“I don’t think it’s that big a hinderance that a lot of college students still wear them,” she said.
As to whether this order will be extended again, the health officer said Wednesday that there is not a “single magic answer” to that.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended her mandatory mask order for five more weeks, un…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – People downtown Wednesday said they understand Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s…
The Alabama Nursing Home Association today announced a plan to resume indoor visitation in n…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama alcohol regulators voted Tuesday to lift restrictions on ope…
Communities across the US are loosening restrictions meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 ah…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 7.4 million with more tha…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Gov. Ivey hasn't decided on extending mask mandate, but said last week 'we need to stick with' what's working
The clock is ticking for Governor Kay Ivey to decide whether masks will be mandatory in Alab…
A lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccines currently being tested.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- South Alabama's football game against Troy has been postponed due to …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.