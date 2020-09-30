MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – People downtown Wednesday said they understand Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s rationale in extending her mask mandate, but that does not mean they like to wear them.

Dominik Harris acknowledged he finds it uncomfortable keeping a mask on for an entire work shift.

“I kind of find it annoying because I’m a cook at the Waffle House, as you see, and it’s kind of hard for me to breathe while I’m cooking, while I’m wearing a mask,” he told FOX10 News.

But Harris said he agrees with Ivey and is willing to do whatever is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Trying to abide by the rules at any cost,” he said.

Ivey and state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris both credited the mask order for a decline in coronavirus cases and falling death and hospitalization rates.

University of South Alabama student Katie Ackerley said she gotten used to masks, which she is required to wear at her job as a restaurant server.

“I mean, I kind of agree with it,” she said. “I’m from Chicago, so it’s very prevalent up there, and I feel, like, even like it may not help, it does help.”

Ackerley said she believes most of her classmates have accepted that masks will a required part of the wardrobe for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t think it’s that big a hinderance that a lot of college students still wear them,” she said.

As to whether this order will be extended again, the health officer said Wednesday that there is not a “single magic answer” to that.