Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more

Syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lay on a table at a pop up vaccine clinic at the Jewish Community Center on April 16 in the Staten Island borough of New York City.

Drug maker Moderna has filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has already granted Moderna emergency use of its vaccine.

Roughly 124.5 million shots of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Full approval of the vaccine,  which is based on six months of trial data, could help lessen vaccine hesitancy in the country, experts believe

Moderna, which is based in Massachusetts, has agreed to supply the government with 300 million vaccine doses.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.