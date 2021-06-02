Drug maker Moderna has filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has already granted Moderna emergency use of its vaccine.

Roughly 124.5 million shots of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Full approval of the vaccine, which is based on six months of trial data, could help lessen vaccine hesitancy in the country, experts believe

Moderna, which is based in Massachusetts, has agreed to supply the government with 300 million vaccine doses.