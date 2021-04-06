PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- On Thursday, first doses of the Moderna vaccine, will be administered from 1 to 5 p.m.at the Mobile Baptist Sunlight Association Auditorium.
It's located on East Seminary Street in Prichard.
This vaccine event is being sponsored by Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church.
This is a walk-in clinic. No appointment is needed.
