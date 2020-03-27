MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has invoked a curfew effective tonight, March 27, beginning at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m.
Officials say the curfew will be in effect every night from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. until further notice.
They say the purpose of the curfew is to prevent social gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement, officials say, "the Montgomery Police Department encourages citizens to observe this curfew and remain indoors during these hours unless you are going to and from work or have a valid reason to be outdoors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.