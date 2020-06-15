Mobile County no longer leads the state in the number of COVID cases.
Over the weekend, Montgomery County passed Mobile in the number of COVID cases, and it has a smaller population.
Mobile County Health Department officials say Alabama as a whole increased 2,000 cases since Friday.
It's a different story in Mobile County where they say 26 cases were added over the weekend, the third day of a decline.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "Our seven and fourteen day average went down slightly last week but, again, some of that is based on, you know, comparison with weeks ago when we had more things coming out of the outbreaks. So, I do want to emphasize that we still are seeing a slow but steady increase in the number of cases recorded through community transmission."
However, health department officials say hospitalizations are going down steadily.
The number of deaths are decreasing, too.
Three deaths were reported last week from the week before.
But health department officials there has been an increase in cases in Mobile over the last two weeks, more than 30 in the past week.
And they say they are disappointed by the number of tests taken in the last week: nearly half of the week before.
Mobile County no longer leads the state in the number of COVID cases.
Health experts have been warning us about the possible spread of coronavirus in large crowds…
A big helping hand for the needy in Mobile Monday during a time when many people are unemplo…
BP is writing down the value of its assets by as much as $17.5 billion as a shift away from …
There's been a third day of a decline in COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.
After 800 COVID-19 cases in a day, Alabama health officials reinforces safer at home recommendations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Hundreds of new coronavirus cases across Alabama prompt state health l…
More than 500,000 people crossed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints …
Transparency concerns plague small business lending program over disclosing information about coronavirus relief loans
The once troubled emergency small business lending program has stabilized, turning into a co…
Vaccine experts are worried that President Trump will exert political pressure to put a Covi…
Link: Desktop version of Alabama's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.