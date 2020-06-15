Mobile County no longer leads the state in the number of COVID cases.

Over the weekend, Montgomery County passed Mobile in the number of COVID cases, and it has a smaller population.

Mobile County Health Department officials say Alabama as a whole increased 2,000 cases since Friday.

It's a different story in Mobile County where they say 26 cases were added over the weekend, the third day of a decline.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "Our seven and fourteen day average went down slightly last week but, again, some of that is based on, you know, comparison with weeks ago when we had more things coming out of the outbreaks. So, I do want to emphasize that we still are seeing a slow but steady increase in the number of cases recorded through community transmission."

However, health department officials say hospitalizations are going down steadily.

The number of deaths are decreasing, too.

Three deaths were reported last week from the week before.

But health department officials there has been an increase in cases in Mobile over the last two weeks, more than 30 in the past week.

And they say they are disappointed by the number of tests taken in the last week: nearly half of the week before.