MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You have more chances this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mobile County Health Department is hosting more clinics. The health department will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday and Friday, from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Erich Heine Learning Center in Calvert.

Vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first served bases to those 16 and older.

In Baldwin County, there's another vaccine clinic today.

Franklin Health is partnering with Prodisee Pantry for this clinic. It's happening at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first shot of the Moderna vaccine will be given to those 18 and older. It's a drive-through event.

The FOX10 Get Vaccinated event is this Friday at Infirmary's ProHealth Fitness Center off Springhill Avenue from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It's free, and you're welcome to walk in. Just bring your ID and proof of insurance to register.

You can also go to our website to print off and fill out the consent form.