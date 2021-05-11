MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For adults who want the COVID-19 vaccine, there are plenty of opportunities this week.

The Newburn Health Center on Cox Street in Mobile is hosting a walk-in clinic.

You can get first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Vaccines will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Remember, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older. Moderna's vaccine is approved for those 18 and older.

Also, the Mobile County Health Department is hosting two vaccination clinics this week.

You can get the Pfizer vaccine between 1 and 5 p.m. today at Citronelle High School.

Or on Friday you can head to Mobile Art Walk between 4 and 7 p.m. to get the vaccine at the Downtown Mobile Alliance office on Dauphin Street.

In Baldwin County, the Alabama National Guard is hosting vaccine clinics today and Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Coliseum in Robertsdale.

No appointment is needed. The Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first come, first served basis for those 18 years and older.