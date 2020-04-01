FOX10 News is committed to updating you on COVID-19 screening sites in the community.

The City of Mobile, in cooperation with local hospitals, is getting ready to open another site, this in the Maysville area.

This screening site will be at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Early reports had said the site might open Wednesday, but officials with University Hospital, which is operating the site along with the city, say it will be Monday.

This past Monday, the city opened two screening sites in conjunction with Diagnostic and Medical Clinic, an affiliate of Infirmary Health.

At all of the sites, you'll need to make an appointment and be sick, showing symptoms of what could be COVID-19.

Public Safety Director James Barber says up until now, there had been a big shortage of testing kits and sites, and laboratory capacity for testing.

Barber said, "Capacity at the laboratories are going up as well as the kits. We're starting to get more kits available. There's not enough to be testing general public that are not symptomatic, but, certainly, getting more and more capacity to test people that are symptomatic that need this test, so we can get a better idea of how it exists within our community and how it might spread in our community."

In addition to these sites, there are other health care clinics and urgent cares doing screening, too.

Another one you can add to the list is Main Street Family Care, which has 16 sites around Alabama, including Mobile and smaller cities in our area, like Monroeville and Brewton.