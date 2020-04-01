FOX10 News is committed to updating you on COVID-19 screening sites in the community.

The City of Mobile, in cooperation with local hospitals, is getting ready to open another site, this in the Maysville area.

This screening site will be at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Early reports had said the site might open Wednesday, but officials with University Hospital, which is operating the site along with the city, say it will be Monday.

This past Monday, the city opened two screening sites in conjunction with Diagnostic and Medical Clinic, an affiliate of Infirmary Health.

At all of the sites, you'll need to make an appointment and be sick, showing symptoms of what could be COVID-19.

Public Safety Director James Barber says up until now, there had been a big shortage of testing kits and sites, and laboratory capacity for testing.

Barber said, "Capacity at the laboratories are going up as well as the kits. We're starting to get more kits available.  There's not enough to be testing general public that are not symptomatic, but, certainly, getting more and more capacity to test people that are symptomatic that need this test, so we can get a better idea of how it exists within our community and how it might spread in our community." 

In addition to these sites, there are other health care clinics and urgent cares doing screening, too.

coronavirus

Another one you can add to the list is Main Street Family Care, which has 16 sites around Alabama, including Mobile and smaller cities in our area, like Monroeville and Brewton.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.