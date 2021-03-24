More folks in our area are getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The threat of inclement weather Tuesday moved the vaccine clinic originally scheduled at Bellingrath Gardens to the Coastal Response Center in Coden.
But that didn't stop people from still showing up.
Other opportunities to become vaccinated against the coronavirus threat are ongoing.
In Mobile, Ascension Medical Group Providence is holding vaccination clinics between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every day this week.
But you have to make an appointment at www.getprovidencemobilecare.com.
Elsewhere, Franklin Primary Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible.
Vaccines will be administered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. by appointment only.
To schedule one, you can call 251-444-1188 or visit www.franklingprimary.org/covidvaccine.
