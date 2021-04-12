The Mobile County Health Department is hosting more mass vaccination clinics this week.
There will be one today and another Tuesday in Calvert at the AIDT Erich Heine Learning Center. That's at 4 Second St.
The health department will be giving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
It's first come, first served with no appointments needed.
