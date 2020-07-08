MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health continue to show that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise.

Wednesday was the 3rd straight day that more than a thousand people were listed as currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama.

It is a number that has been steadily rising since the outbreak began in March.

As of Wednesday, 1,110 people are sick enough in the state to need to be in a hospital. That is up about 35% from Saturday.

The Mobile County Health Department said they are concerned about the number growing in our area and say they are seeing numbers showing less beds are available.

At this point though, local hospitals in Mobile have not reported a shortage of beds.

County health leaders say hospitalization numbers can lag behind because a person could test positive and not need to be admitted to a hospital immediately.

“It will be sometime before we can begin to see the true effect of hospitalizations and deaths on the record number of cases reported in the last 10 days or so,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

It is important to point out the rate of deaths per day has steadily been going down. However, the Mobile County Health Department said that is expected to change.