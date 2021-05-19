MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, retail chains with stores in our area are easing some of their coronavirus restrictions.
Best Buy, Lowe's and Home Depot are now saying fully vaccinated customers and employees are no longer required to wear face coverings.
These retail chains say masks will be encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced vaccinated people don't need to wear masks indoors. They only need to do so in crowded areas.
Other local retailers that have loosened mask rules include Target, Walmart, Costco, Publix and CVS, as well as BJ's Wholesale in Pensacola.
