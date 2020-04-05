MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama continues to rise.
Governor Kay Ivey says more people are expected to get sick in the next week or so which will likely result in a surge in the next two or three weeks.
Testing is expected to ramp up very soon in both Mobile and Baldwin counties.
In Mobile County more than 900 people have been tested for covid-19 and only about 14% were confirmed to have the virus.
In Baldwin County out of more than 520 people tested just over 6% were actually infected.
The majority of covid-19 patients are expected to recover with less than 50 deaths reported so far in Alabama out of more than 1,800 confirmed cases.
While the state health department is looking at ways to report the exact number of people who have recovered, more than a quarter million across the globe have already gotten better.
Locally more testing sites will be available this week.
On Monday, April 6th long-awaited drive thru testing at Ladd-Peebles stadium will begin.
Infirmary Health’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic will continue doing drive-thru medical evaluations and offering covid-19 testing if necessary.
The Baldwin County Health Department will also start drive-thru testing on Tuesday, April 7th.
On top of that, testing is available at several urgent care centers including: Greater Mobile Urgent Care, Main Street Family Care… and American Family Care with locations across Mobile and Baldwin county.
People who qualify for covid-19 testing include anyone who is symptomatic, has a fever, cough or is having trouble breathing.
Those at high risk are the elderly, health care workers and people with weakened immune systems.
Testing will require an appointment at these sites.
To schedule an appointment to be tested at Ladd-Peebles Stadium call
1-888-872-2650
8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
To schedule an appointment with the Baldwin County Health Department call (251) 947-1910
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama continues to rise.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has surpassed 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office says he's been admitted to the hospital suffering f…
Britain needed a message of hope Sunday. The queen delivered it.
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s surgeon general raised the specter of the gravest attacks agains…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 320,000 here with more than 9,000 deaths.
Two workers at a Chicago-area Walmart store have died from the novel coronavirus, the compan…
New York Times: Ex-Navy commander who sounded alarm over coronavirus outbreak tests positive for virus
The Navy captain removed from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week after warning …
Louisiana governor says state could run out of ventilators by end of the week if coronavirus cases continue to rise
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday said his state could run out of ventilators by the…
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a novel c…
The nation's top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the United States is "struggling…
Tom Dempsey, a journeyman NFL kicker who despite missing the toes on his right foot set a fi…
PRICHARD Ala, (WALA) -- Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner has issued a mandatory curfew for the …
To stop the spread of coronavirus, many states are under stay-at-home orders and travel rest…
The stay at home order is now in effect for all of Alabama through April 30th. During this t…
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite state and local limits on public gatherings, some faith leaders have…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Wave Transit System suspended all Fixed Route Bus Services, to inc…
After a diagnosis of breast and thyroid cancer last spring, LaDonna Lokey knew she had a lon…
MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile County Health Department has released a statement confirming t…
The crush of layoffs and furloughs have overwhelmed state unemployment agencies. More than 1…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.