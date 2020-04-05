MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama continues to rise.

Governor Kay Ivey says more people are expected to get sick in the next week or so which will likely result in a surge in the next two or three weeks.

Testing is expected to ramp up very soon in both Mobile and Baldwin counties.

In Mobile County more than 900 people have been tested for covid-19 and only about 14% were confirmed to have the virus.

In Baldwin County out of more than 520 people tested just over 6% were actually infected.

The majority of covid-19 patients are expected to recover with less than 50 deaths reported so far in Alabama out of more than 1,800 confirmed cases.

While the state health department is looking at ways to report the exact number of people who have recovered, more than a quarter million across the globe have already gotten better.

Locally more testing sites will be available this week.

On Monday, April 6th long-awaited drive thru testing at Ladd-Peebles stadium will begin.

Infirmary Health’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic will continue doing drive-thru medical evaluations and offering covid-19 testing if necessary.

The Baldwin County Health Department will also start drive-thru testing on Tuesday, April 7th.

On top of that, testing is available at several urgent care centers including: Greater Mobile Urgent Care, Main Street Family Care… and American Family Care with locations across Mobile and Baldwin county.

People who qualify for covid-19 testing include anyone who is symptomatic, has a fever, cough or is having trouble breathing.

Those at high risk are the elderly, health care workers and people with weakened immune systems.

Testing will require an appointment at these sites.

To schedule an appointment to be tested at Ladd-Peebles Stadium call

1-888-872-2650

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

To schedule an appointment with the Baldwin County Health Department call (251) 947-1910