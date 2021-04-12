The Alabama Department of Public Health reports more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Health leaders say more than 1.3 million Alabamians have received one or more doses. Nearly 794,000 in the state have been fully vaccinated.

At this point, Alabama has nearly 519,000 COVID-19 cases, with 10,712 deaths.

While health leaders say new cases and hospitalizations remain low, some expect a spike now that alabama's mask mandate has been allowed to expire.