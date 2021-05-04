More than 40 percent of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That's according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And, vaccines could soon be expanding to those under 16.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds by early next week, according to a federal government official.
The pharmaceutical giant has already applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for that age group.
The vaccine is currently authorized in the U.S. for emergency use in those 16 and older.
Meanwhile, Moderna's president says the company is aiming to have its vaccine authorized for children 12 and up by this summer. Currently, the Moderna vaccine is for those 18 and older.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are testing on children as young as 6 months. They expect to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization for those ages later this year.
