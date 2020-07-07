MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Across Alabama more people are in the hospital with COVID-19 than any day since the pandemic began, more than a thousand are checked in.

Mobile County is also seeing a rise.

“I think two three weeks ago each day when I looked at the data there may have been around 50 or 55 people hospitalized on any given day for COVID,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department. “Now it’s getting upwards toward to the 90s.”

USA Health said while they are seeing more cases, the number at the hospital “remains low.” According to the Mobile County Health Department, on average, a patient is checked into a Mobile hospital about 9 days for the virus.

“It ranges greatly from overnight or just a couple hours to many weeks, 4 to 6 weeks, but on average it’s 9,” Dr. Murphree said.

‘BamaTracker.com’ has been watching the data for months creating data visualizations for people all over the state to see the trends.

“I do wonder what we’re going to see in the coming weeks just because we had a huge surge of cases followed by we’re seeing a surge in hospitalizations and we could potentially see a surge in deaths after that,” said David Marconnet, Creator of Bama Tracker.

Bama Tracker uses Alabama Department of Public Health numbers. The website graphs more than a dozen metrics.

“It’s interesting to watch the seven-day averages around the state if you go by each county just because we keep seeing these hotspots kind of flare up and die off flare up and die off,” Marconnet said.

Some better news when you look at Bama Tracker is Alabama’s death rate.

For the last 45 days or so, the rate of deaths per day has been consistently going down.