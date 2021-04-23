MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are more opportunities locally to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There's a vaccine clinic today at Blount high school in Eight Mile from 4 until 6 p.m.

Then on Monday you can go to Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Grand Bay between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Tuesday you can get the Pfizer shot at First Baptist Church of Mobile on Government Street. This clinic is from 9 a.m. until noon.

USA Health is hosting more vaccine clinics. The first is happening today, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Tillman's Corner on Three Notch Road.

Then on Saturday a vaccine clinic will be set up at Saint John United Methodist Church from 7 until 11 a.m.

No appointments are needed at this clinics.

And, Franklin Primary health is hosting a drive-through vaccine clinic. It's happening Saturday at High Point Baptist Church on Lott Road, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.