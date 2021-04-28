MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are more COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening in our area today
Infirmary Health will be giving shots today and Thursday at Pro Health Fitness in Mobile. Times are from 7 until 11 a.m., and then from 1 until 4 p.m.
In Baldwin County, you can get a vaccine at the Hope Center at 3 Circle Church in Fairhope from 8 this morning until 1 p.m., both today and Thursday.
These are walk-in clinics, and you do not need to make an appointment.
