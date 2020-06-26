Morehouse College in Atlanta announced Friday morning that due to the COVID-19 virus it will not participate in intercollegiate athletic competition sponsored by the NCAA and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this fall.
This will affect the college's cross country and football teams.
Alabama’s top educator on Friday laid out his plan for the new normal, a coronavirus-inspire…
Morehouse College in Atlanta announced Friday morning that due to the COVID-19 virus it will…
A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 relatives testing positive for the coronaviru…
Federal health officials warn that the number of people who've been infected is vastly undercounted.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 2.5 million with more tha…
As cases continue to rise across the country, we're seeing a few local restaurants shut down…
The exact guidelines and recommendations from the state superintendent will be announced on …
Investigative reporter breaks down what the end of quarter means for Alabama unemployment recipients
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Fairhope City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. This announcement came less…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Evictions have resumed in Alabama – albeit on a limited basis.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.