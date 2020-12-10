Details are beginning to merge about how – and how fast – some of Alabama’s most vulnerable residents will be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Residents and workers at long-term care facilities, along with health care workers, will be the first to receive the vaccine that Pfizer plans to ship in the coming days. A federal government panel on Thursday endorsed the emergency use of the vaccine.

John Matson, a spokesman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association, told FOX10 News that the first doses of the vaccine will be divided among health care workers and long-term care residents and workers.

“What we have been told, if everything goes on schedule, the vaccine’s approved, that we can be administering vaccines in nursing homes right after Christmas,” he said.

According to state public health officials, long-term care facilities have accounted for about a third of the Alabama’s COVID-19 deaths. That’s actually better that many other states. But everyone recognizes that the very old and very sick residents of these facilities have been extremely vulnerable to the disease.

The initial allotment will include enough doses for 26,000 long-term care workers and residents. That’s not enough for a population that in Alabama that totals about 52,000. But Matson said two waves quickly will follow for about 13,000 recipients in each round.

“Everything is still fluid, but there is a good possibility that you could have the vaccine administered to a very large portion of nursing home residents and staff within a month or two,” he said.

That would be an enormous development after a year of death that has seen residents cut off from loved ones amid visitation restrictions designed to prevent outbreaks.

“We’re hopeful this vaccine is the answer to that. Of course, a lot of what we do as far as reopening will depend on what the federal government tells us we can and cannot do,” Matson said. “But it’s our hope that once there’s a significant uptake of the vaccine, we hopefully put COVID behind us, that we can return life to normal inside nursing homes.”

Matson said the association has done its best to educate nursing home staff and residents’ families about the vaccine. But he added it will be voluntary.

“Certainly, we think there will be a good uptake of the vaccine because our nursing home staff understand how serious COID-19 is,” he said. “And, of course, our residents and their families understand how serious that is.”

As for how to decide which employees and residents go first and which have to wait, Matson said nursing homes will work with health care professionals to make that decision.