MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It has been a week since Mobile police officers began cracking down on curfew violators in Mobile.

According to Mobile Police, in the last week they made 121 stops for curfew violations, writing 19 tickets. 102 of the stops resulted in a warning.

"We have an ordinance and it doesn’t do any good to have an ordinance if you’re not going to do anything to at least attempt to enforce what you have in place," said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Based on the ordinance adopted by the Mobile City Council on Tuesday, the fine for failing to follow the 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew is $100 for the first offense and $200 for the second offense.

"I believe we’ve had pretty good compliance by the community in relationship to the curfew that’s been put in place," Battiste said.

Mobile Police said they are taking the curfew seriously.

There are some exceptions to the curfew, they are listed below.

"Anybody that’s out past that time i can’t imagine what the reason would be unless they are working for a hospital or ems, fire or something like that," said Scott Mclaney.

Mobile Police said a lot of the people being ticketed for curfew violations are repeat offenders.