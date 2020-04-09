MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — Mobile Police officials tell FOX10 News officers ticketed three people overnight for breaking the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Wednesday night was the second day officers were allowed to issue tickets, but it marked the first night that any were given out.

Officers also gave 15 verbal warnings Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, officers gave 18 verbal warnings and no citations.

Based on the ordinance adopted by the Mobile City Council on Tuesday, the fine for failing to follow the 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew is $100 for the first offense and $200 for the second offense.