MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — Mobile Police officials tell FOX10 News officers ticketed three people overnight for breaking the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Wednesday night was the second day officers were allowed to issue tickets, but it marked the first night that any were given out.
Officers also gave 15 verbal warnings Wednesday night.
On Tuesday night, officers gave 18 verbal warnings and no citations.
Based on the ordinance adopted by the Mobile City Council on Tuesday, the fine for failing to follow the 10 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew is $100 for the first offense and $200 for the second offense.
Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing. Expected to start at 4 p.m.
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
MOBILE, Ala. — To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, the Centers for Di…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Bishop State Community College is preparing to transition to online in…
MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — Mobile Police officials tell FOX10 News officers ticketed three people …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In response to guidance from local, state and national leaders in the…
The Federal Reserve is continuing its extraordinary efforts to prop up the US economy in the…
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today Alabama has begu…
(Meredith) - TurboTax just launched a free online service to help people get their stimulus …
With nearly 10 million Americans filing for unemployment in March, April 1 was always going …
Do you remember the viral story about the Arizona grandmother and the teenage boy who accide…
With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States ha…
Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine for t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The United States has largely been on pause in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama agreed to remove old ventilator triage guidelines that advoc…
Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during senior-hour at 73 supermarkets!
Americans have the potential to take summer vacations this year -- provided that the country…
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Police wearing protective gear boarded a cruise ship to seize evi…
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County family is making a heart-felt request to honor a local…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.