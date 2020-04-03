City of Mobile

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest information on first responders in the city who are being screened for coronavirus.

Friday Barber confirmed that a member of the Mobile Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Barber also said that 23 police officers and 10 members of Mobile Fire-Rescue have tested positive for antibodies related to COVID-19. 

 

 

