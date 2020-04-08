MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite the Mobile Police Department not being required to give warnings for people breaking curfew, the department says that from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. today officers did 18 warning stops. No citations were issued.
MPD reports 18 warning stops for overnight curfew violators
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Tyler Fingert
Reporter
Tyler Fingert is a reporter for FOX10 News. Catch his reports Monday to Friday at 5, 9, and 10.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart, Target, Costco ordered to stop in-person sales of nonessential products in Vermont
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 2,300 confirmed cases
- Local group asking residents to hang red ribbon as a sign of prayer
- Gov. Ivey issues statewide stay-at-home order
- Mobile officials still not ready for curfew or stay at home order despite other cities with them
- Stay-at-home order, curfew issued for City of Mobile
- What to expect if you find yourself out past curfew in Mobile
- What you can do under Alabama's stay-at-home order
- Mobile's health department releasing details on those who've tested positive for COVID-19
- Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.