Mt. Calvary Baptist Church to host vaccine clinic in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Mt. Calvary Baptist Church has partnered with Franklin Primary Health Center to provide COVID-19 Vaccine in Prichard and surrounding areas.
People 18 years and older are eligible.
A clinic is being held Saturday, April 10, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment needed.
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church is at 505 Mt. Calvary Ave. in Prichard.
