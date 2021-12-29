Naval Air Station Pensacola will require face coverings indoors beginning Saturday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
NAS Pensacola tweeted the following message Wednesday morning:
Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the local area, appropriate face coverings must be worn indoors on NAS Pensacola beginning Jan. 1, 2022. This applies to all individuals regardless of vaccination status.
