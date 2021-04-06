The Alabama National Guard is offering mass vaccination clinics to under-served communities.

Today, the mobile clinic will be set up in McIntosh at 111 River Road.

Then it moves to Monroeville on Wednesday at Monroe County High School.

On Thursday it will be in Grove Hill at S.P. Hudson Park.

COVID-19 vaccines will be given each day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All eligible Alabamians are welcome. The vaccinations are free.