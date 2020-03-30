Virus Outbreak-Sports Basketball

In this March 19, 2019, file photo, spectators watch from the stands during the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament between Temple and Belmont, in Dayton, Ohio. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 John Minchillo

(AP) — The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost. However, the council did not guarantee financial aid.

Winter sports were not included in the decision.

