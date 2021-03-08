MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It has been nearly a year since the first COVID case in Mobile and about this time last year we were hearing about social distancing and masks for the first time.

For those who have gotten fully vaccinated, new CDC guidelines released on Monday are putting people on a path to normalcy.

Hannah Mansfield is a Mobile private school teacher who has taken the COVID pandemic seriously.

For the last year she has limited family visits to social distanced outdoor meetings.

“It’s been weird mostly to not be able to see them as I normally would,” she said.

But after two pricks in the arm, she is now fully vaccinated offering peace of mind.

Sunday, marked the first time she hung out with her vaccinated sister without a mask in months.

“At first we were kind of like across the blanket cause it’s been a year and it’s been just kind of a habit now, but it is exciting because we haven’t just been able to do that,” Mansfield said.

New CDC guidelines say close interaction between fully vaccinated people is fine for small gatherings indoors without masks or social distancing.

“When I say fully vaccinated, I mean people who are two weeks after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

The new guidance also says fully vaccinated people can visit with unvaccinated people without masks or social distancing from a single house if nobody is high risk.

If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to COVID, quarantine is no longer needed if the person is asymptomatic.

Mansfield is grateful quarantine is now not mandatory.

“Every time there would be a case in the classroom, I would have to quarantine so there was a lot of missing school,” she said.

A mask will still be apart of Mansfield’s wardrobe for the time being. She hopes Monday’s recommendations from the CDC will get more people to get a shot.

“I hope what the CDC said today will motivate more people that were kind of hesitant on is it worth it to get the shot to just do it,” she said.

While recommendations are changing for those vaccinated, the CDC is still recommending against travel.

Meantime, scientists are still trying to figure out how long vaccine protection lasts.