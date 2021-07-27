The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a well-publicized move on Tuesday, recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans wear facemasks when they are in indoor public places in places with high levels of transmission.

It was a jarring reversal of guidance that was just two months old. Here what CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy said in May: “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”

But here she was Tuesday: “In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variants and protect others.”

The changing advice did not inspire confidence among some people in the Mobile area.

“Just because the CDC says it today, you know, it’d be interesting to see what’s happening 20 years from now,” said Greg Grainger, who added that he doubts most masks people wore the pandemic were that effective against such a tiny virus. “Because just because they say it – again, those people are making guesses.”

Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told reporters Tuesday that he understands why the new CDC pronouncement might cause confusion. But he added that the change is not due to indecision; it is due to shifting facts.

“As the science changes, the recommendations change, too,” he said. “I know that can be frustrating for the public. People feel like that we’re flipping back and forth, and certainly I can understand why they would feel that way, but in fact the real-world situation has changed.”

Harris noted that two months ago, health care experts had little understanding of the new highly contagious Delta variant. He pointed to an outbreak on Cape Cod following a Fourth of July celebration. Of 153 Massachusetts residents who tested positive, 69 percent were fully vaccinated.

“The Delta variant can spread much more easily to other people. … There is a risk whether you’re vaccinated or not,” he said.

Rendi Murphree, the Mobile County Health Department’s top epidemiologist, said that is why it might be a good idea to pull the masks out of storage.

“I do think that fully vaccinated people who have underlying medical conditions or have immune-suppressive conditions, I think they should consider wearing a mask indoors – especially if indoors, they are around people with unknown vaccination status,” she said.

Murphree said last year, many people were able to prevent family members from catching the disease by self-isolating inside their homes.

“It is unlikely that you’ll be able to have someone, you know, infectious in your household and keep it from spreading to people who are vulnerable,” she said.

Murphree said protecting people are not vaccinated – including children younger than 12, who are not eligible for the shots – will require a multitude of strategies.

“We have to rely on the same measures that we had before we had a vaccine. … We have to think of this layered approach,” she said. “Vaccine is the very best layer, right? Get vaccinated. Then there’s mask-wearing. Then there’s distancing. Then there’s staying at home when you’re sick.”

Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health has recorded 3,250 infections among people who are fully vaccinated. They break down like this:

426 of those people got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

972 had the Moderna vaccine.

1,852 received the Pfizer vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson, which is by far the least widely distributed vaccine, has the highest percentage of breakthrough infections. But Harris said all three vaccines have been equally effective at keeping people out of the hospital. He said vaccination is still the best way to cut community transmission.

“We’re gonna get to herd immunity,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how we do it. And we prefer to do it with vaccination. We prefer not to do it with people getting infected.”

Reporter Lacey Beasley contributed to this report.