Doctors say they are finding a new coronavirus complication for children. It’s called MIS-C, which stands for Multisympton Inflammatory System in Children.

It manifests about two to four weeks after a coronavirus infection. It is very rare, but doctors say it can be very dangerous.

FOX10's Sarah Wall sat down with pediatrician Dr. Roy Benaroch to talk about warning signs parents need to be watching for and what to do if they suspect an MIS-C infection.

---

Sarah Wall: Our focus today is MIS-C. Is this something that is coronavirus specific, or is this something that we see other times?

Dr. Benaroch: So this is a new entity sort of a new phenomenon that came to light. It was studied in London (which) actually was the first people who reported that in April. And then there was a series in New York City and now reports of this are occurring really worldwide. Every country that's looking for this is finding it. It really is a new syndrome, a new phenomenon that's driven by a COVID infection in some children.

Sarah Wall: And what exactly is that if you could explain to us what is MIS-C?

Dr. Benaroch: MIS-C stands for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, and it is a constellation of symptoms that seems to occur in a minority of children and a small number of children about two or four weeks after they have a COVID infection. And really it's a phenomenon caused by the immune system kind of going haywire. And kids having this sort of hyper inflammatory condition that affects many different organs.

Sarah Wall: So what are some signs of this? What do we need to be looking for as parents?

Dr. Benaroch: This is something that's only seen in children, so these are in kids the average ages of probably about 8. So ... it can occur at any age, but ... grade school children are most of the cases. It typically begins with fever, sometimes very, very high fever, and it's accompanied by several other symptoms. And it's accompanied by several other symptoms in different organ systems. So, for instance, there are some heart manifestations like weakness lethargy, low energy or color racing heart rate. Those are the typical heart symptoms. There are also a lot of GI symptoms, typically very intense abdominal pain, sometimes diarrhea or vomiting, as well. There's often a prominent rash, actually, that can be seen, and sometimes respiratory symptoms trouble breathing or a severe cough. And these tend to occur at about the same time, two or four weeks after the primary COVID infection.

Sarah Wall: OK, so that's interesting too because a lot of times we're finding or the research seems to indicate that children may be asymptomatic when it comes to coronavirus, right? So you wouldn't know necessarily that your child had coronavirus, potentially, so this is something to be watching for, you know what I'm saying, like you may not even know your child had coronavirus?

Dr. Benaroch: That's correct. Now most of the cases that have been reported were in children who had had symptomatic coronavirus a few weeks previously, but probably 25 to 30 percent are occurring in children who ... hadn't had any symptoms at all. (It's) kind of scary, but especially if you're living in a community with a lot of COVID transmission. If your child comes down with these kinds of symptoms, they may have this MIS-C, even if you don't recall symptoms of COVID having occurred in the weeks prior.

Sarah Wall: So what do you do if you see that your child has some of these things, it needs to be all of these things, it has to be fever or could it just be a rash?

Dr. Benaroch: Just about all of these kids have fever actually, so the very unexpected habit without fever, but the other symptoms are occurring and some kids, yes and some kids no. So it really comes down to fever, plus some or multiple other symptoms.

Sarah Wall: So what do you do if we if I realized that my daughter has has ... this? Is this something where you show up at the doctor? Is this one of those things that's super contagious. How should we handle it?

Dr. Benaroch: Well, keep in mind that kids who have this MIS-C, they're really sick. This is a severe illness, so we're not talking about kids who have a bit of fever, maybe a little bit of a headache or acting unwell. Kids like that really can safely stay at home, but if your child is acting really sick, the first thing you need to do is to contact your child's physician for instructions. Depending on your community where you live, you might be instructed to go to the local children's hospital, or perhaps be seen in the doctor's office. (It) kind of depends on what resources are available. But really most kids are going to end up needing to be evaluated in a hospital emergency department, preferably a pediatric hospital emergency department.

Sarah Wall: Is this MIS-C contagious, or is this something that's strictly because you had coronavirus?

Dr. Benaroch: That's a great question. As far as we can tell by the time children have the MIS-C manifestations, it should not be contagious anymore. You're most contagious really for a day or two prior to the main symptoms of COVID for probably about maybe 10 days afterwards. Even if you get this MIS-C afterwards, the virus itself is probably not viable. You're probably not contagious. But we're not 100 percent sure about that, but probably not.

Sarah Wall: And how serious is this? Is this something you said the kids are really sick, so what are we talking about here?

Dr. Benaroch: These kids are almost all going to end up hospitalized. About 80 percent of them are going to be need to be placed in the intensive care unit, so these are sick children. Twenty percent of them will need to be placed on a ventilator. That's a machine to assist breathing, and the mortality rate is between 2 and 4 percent. So the overall mortality isn't super high, 2 or 4 percent, but that's pretty bad. And of course, children who survive often have had to undergo prolonged hospitalization with a lot of painful procedures. This is a rough one for families.

Sarah Wall: And you mentioned earlier, not everybody who gets COVID, not all children who get COVID, gets it. This is something that is not necessarily going to happen.

Dr. Benaroch: Right. This is really quite rare. There was a study that was published last week that looked at the overall rate of this MIS-C and compared it to the rate of COVID (infections) that have been reported in children and same communities. This was done in New York State. And if you look at the exact numbers, the authors estimated that the chance of developing MIS-C after COVID was about point .6 percent. Now, it's difficult to say that that number is exact, but it's certainly very rare. It's certainly less than 1 percent. So this isn't something that's occurring commonly, but it's quite traumatic and these kids are getting quite sick when they do come down with it.

Sarah Wall: Coronavirus is one of those things that does seem to attack a lot of different organs in people. We hear about heart. We hear about lungs. Is that why it's doing this and attacking all these children's organs, like because it seems kind of strange to go from one to something that would be an aftereffect two to four weeks later?

Dr. Benaroch: Yeah that's it. That's a difficult one, and we're still learning about coronavirus. When coronavirus first sort of emerged as a concerning infection, in December, January, it looked like it was going to be a viral pneumonia, primarily an infection that affected the lungs because most people would catch it would have fever and cough as the main symptoms. But it's become very clear that the this novel coronavirus affects almost every organ in the body. Evidence just came out about many people who have grown to have changes in their brain MRI. Certainly (it) affects the heart or kidneys, the lungs, the GI system, the immune system, causes hematologic or blood problems. So really any organ can be affected. And a lot of the mischief, a lot of the damage, that's caused by coronavirus actually seems to be caused by your own immune system going a little bit haywire. So medicines that change the way your immune system interact with the virus have turned out to be among our most effective tools, things like dexamethasone and other, so-called immune modulators have shown to be really quite effective in treating COVID. So we've gotten better at treating. At the same time we're getting a much better understanding of these different manifestations that are occurring in different people.

Sarah Wall: And we don't see this I mean I know it's MIS-C C stands for children but do we see something like this IN adults to in it in a different way like a two to four week later kind of thing or is this something, you know, adults don't get stuff like this but kids do.

Dr. Benaroch: Well it is true that some adults seem to have what's sometimes called a biphasic illness. That is, you come down with COVID symptoms like ... a cough and fever, relatively mild skittering along, but then some adults get much, much sicker at about day nine or 10. It's not really the same as this MISC-C, though. For instance, GI symptoms are not nearly as common in adults. Those rashes I mentioned, those aren't common in adults, and another manifestation of MIS-C are certain effects on the heart having to do with the blood vessels around the heart. Those are really very rarely seen in adults, so the MIS-C specifically does seem to be a uniquely pediatric illness.

Sarah Wall: OK. Perfect. Thank you very much. This is something that like I was telling you on the phone. I think what people just need to know about may not affect a lot of them, but people need to know about what's going on. This was very informative on a whole bunch of different levels, so thank you very much.